Lugoff, SC

Weather Forecast For Lugoff

 8 days ago

LUGOFF, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0c7nlNm200

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

