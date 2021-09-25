CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inman, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Inman

 8 days ago

INMAN, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0c7nlL0a00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

