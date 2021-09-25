CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calabash, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Calabash

Calabash (NC) Weather Channel
Calabash (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CALABASH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0c7nlDwm00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Calabash (NC) Weather Channel

Saturday has sun for Calabash — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CALABASH, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Calabash. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
CALABASH, NC
Calabash (NC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Calabash

(CALABASH, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Calabash. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
CALABASH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calabash, NC
Calabash (NC) Weather Channel

Calabash (NC) Weather Channel

Calabash, NC
181
Followers
605
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy