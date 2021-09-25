CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shepherdsville, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Shepherdsville

Shepherdsville (KY) Weather Channel
Shepherdsville (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0c7nlBBK00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shepherdsville (KY) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shepherdsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Shepherdsville (KY) Weather Channel

Shepherdsville (KY) Weather Channel

Shepherdsville, KY
373
Followers
602
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy