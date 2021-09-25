Winchester Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WINCHESTER, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 76 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Monday, September 27 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Tuesday, September 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.