CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kings Mountain, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Kings Mountain

Kings Mountain (NC) Weather Channel
Kings Mountain (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0c7nl5yD00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kings Mountain, NC
Kings Mountain (NC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Monday sun in Kings Mountain

(KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kings Mountain. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
Kings Mountain (NC) Weather Channel

Thursday has sun for Kings Mountain — 3 ways to make the most of it

(KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kings Mountain. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
Kings Mountain (NC) Weather Channel

Kings Mountain (NC) Weather Channel

Kings Mountain, NC
385
Followers
603
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy