Jesup, GA

Jesup Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

JESUP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0c7nktKT00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

