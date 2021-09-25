CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxton, NC

Maxton Daily Weather Forecast

Maxton (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

MAXTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0c7nkrZ100

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Maxton, NC
