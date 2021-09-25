CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans will have to get used to high inflation at least until the end of 2021

By Jeffry Bartash
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
Get used to paying more for food, gas, autos and a variety of other goods and services. High U.S. inflation is going to stick around for awhile.

MarketWatch

