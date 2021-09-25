CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Batesville, MS

Batesville Daily Weather Forecast

Batesville (MS) Weather Channel
Batesville (MS) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

BATESVILLE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0c7nkiri00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Batesville, MS
Batesville (MS) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(BATESVILLE, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Batesville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
BATESVILLE, MS
Batesville (MS) Weather Channel

Batesville (MS) Weather Channel

Batesville, MS
449
Followers
601
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy