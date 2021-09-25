CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palatka, FL

Saturday has sun for Palatka — 3 ways to make the most of it

Palatka (FL) Weather Channel
Palatka (FL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(PALATKA, FL) A sunny Saturday is here for Palatka, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Palatka:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0c7nkg6G00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Palatka (FL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(PALATKA, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Palatka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
PALATKA, FL
Palatka (FL) Weather Channel

Palatka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Palatka: Wednesday, September 29: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, September 30: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 1: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, October 2: Sunny during
PALATKA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palatka, FL
Palatka (FL) Weather Channel

Palatka (FL) Weather Channel

Palatka, FL
472
Followers
600
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy