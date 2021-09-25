CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Weather Forecast

Long Beach (CA) Weather Channel
Long Beach (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LONG BEACH, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0c7nkdS500

  • Saturday, September 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, September 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Long Beach (CA) Weather Channel

Wednesday has sun for Long Beach — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LONG BEACH, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Long Beach. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach (CA) Weather Channel

Long Beach (CA) Weather Channel

Long Beach, CA
561
Followers
609
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy