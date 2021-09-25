Long Beach Weather Forecast
LONG BEACH, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 26
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Monday, September 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
