Round Mountain Daily Weather Forecast
ROUND MOUNTAIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while haze overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 27
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0