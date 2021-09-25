Round Mountain Daily Weather Forecast

ROUND MOUNTAIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight High 83 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while haze overnight High 83 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 27 Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



