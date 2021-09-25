Pittsburgh Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PITTSBURGH, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
