Cheyenne Wells Daily Weather Forecast
CHEYENNE WELLS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0