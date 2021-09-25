CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salpointe’s defense comes up big; Marana, Desert View, Willcox and San Manuel remain undefeated

By Andy Morales
allsportstucson.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was slow and almost deliberately so. Salpointe’s 34-9 win over Ironwood Ridge at home Friday night cannot be defined by that final margin of victory but rather by a defense that stopped a team that has arguably the most talented group of offensive weapons on one roster this fall – a team that showed what it was capable of on an opening drive that took nine minutes off the clock but settled for a field goal to go up 3-0 on the Lancers.

