Polson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
POLSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 47 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
