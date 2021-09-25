Polson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

POLSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 47 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.