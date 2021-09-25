Daily Weather Forecast For Perryton
PERRYTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, September 27
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
