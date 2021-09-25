Yreka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
YREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 27
Light Rain Likely
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of light rain then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0