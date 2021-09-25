Yreka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

YREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight High 82 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, September 27 Light Rain Likely High 73 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Slight chance of light rain then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.