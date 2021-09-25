Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

(EAST. GRAND FORKS, MN.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over East. Grand Forks Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for East. Grand Forks:

Saturday, September 25 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 78 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 20 mph



