Weather Forecast For Berlin
BERLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Rain showers likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 27
Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
