You should listen to these eight summer 2021 jams

ABBA – “Don’t Shut Me Down”. When ABBA announced they had reunited in 2018 and would record new music, I don’t think anyone expected the project to expand from two songs into the band’s first album in 40 years. Those two previously announced titles are also the album’s lead singles, and of them, “Don’t Shut Me Down” is better of the pair. While “I Still I Have Faith in You” is a pretty ABBA-style ballad and a showcase for Frida’s voice, “Don’t Shut Me Down” finds ABBA at their uptempo best, anchored by Agnetha Faltskog’s ageless soprano. Where Frida excels at technical showcases, Agnetha’s strength as a vocalist is her talent in conveying an array of emotions in her voice, as here where she’s swept up in euphoria. It seems ABBA’s huge international fanbase has picked “Don’t Shut Me Down” as the better of the two songs too, as it’s consistently peaked higher than its twin on the charts around the world. It’s great to have ABBA back sounding like they’ve picked up right where they left off in 1982, and if a song as fun and effortless as “Don’t Shut Me Down” is anything to go by, the album Voyage will be worth its four-decade wait.