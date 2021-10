You are about to witness a new era of power being delivered through USB as there is a chance that you might have to say goodbye to power bricks or different plugs because the new USB TYpe-C revision has just dropped and it boasts some interesting improvements, and one of them is the fact that USB Type-C will soon be able to deliver power up to 240W. In short, it is more than enough to power your gaming laptops, and whatever other electronic device you have.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO