By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Duquesne University President Ken Gormley will remain president for a while. Dr. Gormley’s contract has been renewed by the university for another five years. The university’s board said during his tenure, Dr. Gormley has pursued the launch of a new medical school, oversaw the rebuilding of the Cooper Fieldhouse, driven an action plan for diversity and equity, and has raised more than $162 million in donations. The new contract will keep Dr. Gormley with the university through 2027.

DUQUESNE, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO