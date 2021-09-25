CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For Fayette

Fayette News Beat
 8 days ago

FAYETTE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0c7njTbu00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fayette News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

