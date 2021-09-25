Daily Weather Forecast For Socorro
SOCORRO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 26
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 27
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0