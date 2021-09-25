Daily Weather Forecast For Socorro

SOCORRO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 60 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, September 26 Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 57 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 27 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.