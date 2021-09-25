CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Catatonk Valley Wood Carvers to hold 30th Annual Show

By psadvert
owegopennysaver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Catatonk Valley Wood Carvers are at it again. After having to put a hold on their Fall Festival Show last year due to COVID, these award-winning carvers have continued to spend hours perfecting their craft, and are ready to show it off this year. Case in point is their new special raffle, a barnyard full of animals, a barn, tractor, and Mr. and Mrs. Farmer. These hand-carved, hand-painted barnyard items have been lovingly designed and produced by local carvers.

www.owegopennysaver.com

Comments / 0

Related
leadertimes.com

St. Lawrence Church holds annual Fall Festival

ABOVE: Some of the over 100 baskets that were raffled off at the St. Lawrence Church in Cadogan on Saturday. The annual event drew a lot of people throughout the day to enjoy food, raffles, entertainment and games.
RELIGION
theperrynews.com

Perry Lions Club holds annual picnic

On a beautiful late summer evening, the Perry Lions Club held their annual picnic at the Wiese Park gazebo. A pre-dinner gathering was held at Lion Rich Jones’ house. Lion Jones and Diane Jones served refreshments and snacks on their deck, which is near the park. The members of the club were very appreciative of their hospitality.
PERRY, IA
WETM

South Creek Lions holding annual coat drive

GILLETT, Pa. (WETM) – The South Creek Lions in Gillett and Morgan Contracting are having their second annual Coat Drive. The event will run through October 15 collecting coats, gloves, hats, and mittens that can be left off at Woody’s Store in Gillett, Curren RV in Pine City, or at State Farm Insurance in Troy.
GILLETT, PA
Renna Media

Summit holds annual Art Festival and Classic Car Show

The city of Summit held the annual Art Festival & P.A.L. Classic Car Show on Sunday, September 19th, 2021. The event was co-organized by the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey and held in Downtown Summit. The annual event returned this year after being cancelled previously due to the covid-19...
SUMMIT, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
yourerie

Asbury Woods continues annual honey bee event From Hive to Honey

Asbury Woods was buzzing with activity on September 18th. It was the annual honey bee event, From Hive to Honey. The festival celebrates the honey bee and the vital role it plays in the food chain. Kids and adults took part in several lectures about bees and demonstrations as well.
ANIMALS
Rolla Daily News

Sellers-Sexton Powersports holding first annual Biketoberfest

Sellers-Sexton Powersports is presenting the first annual Biketoberfest. Residents are invited to join the company for food, fun and giveaways. Bring your bike at 9 a.m. to Sellers-Sexton Powersports 509 VFW Memorial Drive in St. Robert, Saturday, Oct. 2 and join Sellers-Sexton Powersports for a Free Dyno Drag Racing, where you can safely race or run your own motorcycle in a standing quarter mile run one on one in a three full race battle.
CARS
NEWS10 ABC

Amsterdam holds their 5th annual ItaliaFest

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Amsterdam held it’s annual Italiafest on Bridge Street on Saturday. “You just have to love good food and good company, this festival is for you,” says NYS Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara. You should probably come to the festival on an empty stomach, that’s what Amsterdam Native Rocco Natale did. He won the spaghetti eating contest, he also won in 2019. “I usually fast during the day, so I did my normal routine just fasting and then I eat whatever I want for dinner and it’s worked two times in a row,” says Rocco.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WTAJ

Ebensburg celebrates 30th annual PotatoFest this weekend, other events

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready to load up on carbs, crafts and other entertainment this weekend at the 30th annual PotatoFest in downtown Ebensburg. On Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., almost 200 local arts, crafts and food vendors will line High, Center, Julian and Sample Streets in addition to the Prave Parking Lot, Veterans Memorial Park and Penn Eben Park.
EBENSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
thebusinessfarmer.com

Legacy of the Plains holds 25th annual Harvest Festival

GERING – The 25th Annual Harvest Festival was held at the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering Sept. 18-19. Attendees were treated to a variety of activities and demonstrations. This year’s featured crop was dry edible beans. Researchers from the Panhandle Research and Extension Center gave a presentation and...
GERING, NE
mychamplainvalley.com

11th annual Champlain Valley Buddy Walk returns

The 11th Annual Champlain Valley Buddy Walk returns to the Queen City on Sunday, September 26th in Burlington’s Battery Park from noon to 4 PM. On-site registration starts at noon with the one-mile-long walk starting at 1:00 PM or you can pre-register for the event online. The online cost is $8 per person and $10 at the event, with the maximum registration cost of $30 for a family.
BURLINGTON, VT
WTVQ

Berea holds 25th annual Spoonbread Festival

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – After taking a year off due to the pandemic, Berea held it’s 25th annual Spoonbread Festival this weekend. Running from September 17th to September 19th, an estimated 16,000 visitors came together for food, live music, carnival rides, hot-air-balloons, and over 100 vendors. Half of those vendors hailed from the local Madison County area. The festival was supported exclusively through volunteer workers.
BEREA, KY
WFMJ.com

YMCA is collecting art for annual show

The Davis Family YMCA will be accepting art for its annual But 'I Know What I Like' art show. The YMCA will be accepting art Saturday, September 25 from 1a.m. to 3:30p.m. at 45 McClurg Rd., next to St. Elizabeth Hospital. Any adult artist in the four county area is...
DESIGN
wineindustryadvisor.com

29th Annual Hands Across the Valley Saturday

September 25, 2021 from 4:00 to 10:00 PM, Charles Krug Winery, Napa Valley. Mustache Harbor to “Soft Rock” the Napa Valley to feed the hungry. September 20, 2021, Napa Valley, CA – The 29th Annual Hands Across the Valley will take place this Saturday, September 25, from 4 to 10pm at the historic Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena, Napa Valley. In addition to the walk around tasting featuring noted Napa Valley chefs, restaurateurs and winemakers, and the silent and live auctions, the event features dancing under the stars with the classic soft-rock sounds from one of the Bay Area’s most sought after party bands, Mustache Harbor. Hands Across the Valley VIP Sponsor tickets also offer a VIP Dinner provided by Chef Elaine Bell. The 2021 event is hosted by KTVU Sports Director Mark Ibanez and other surprise celebrity guests, and Ibanez will be leading the live auction team, raising paddles and money to feed the hungry.
CHARITIES
WSLS

Sinkland Farms celebrating fall with 30th annual Pumpkin Festival

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Sinkland Farms 30th annual Pumpkin Festival opens this weekend. The festival will be open every Thursday through Sunday in October. You can take a hayride to the pumpkin patch to pick out your own pumpkin, walk through acres of sunflowers, and make your way through their corn maze. There will also be horseback trial rides, pony rides and a kid’s zone with a giant slide.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WHIZ

30th Annual Chalk on the Walk at Larry Miller Intermediate School

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Valuing the love for art, East Muskingum held their 30th annual Chalk on the Walk event today at the Larry Miller Intermediate School. The event consisted of kindergartners up to eight-grade students, entertainment and awards for best artwork. Annette Calendine, Principal of Perry Elementary explained the process of the event.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
wnypapers.com

Fantastic Friends of WNY holds annual special needs fashion show

Goal to raise acceptance of special needs and support new social center. Fantastic Friends of WNY held its third annual “Fantastic Friends Rock the Runway” fashion show at Forbes Theater inside Aloft Buffalo/500 Pearl in Downtown Buffalo on Friday. Members of Western New York’s special needs community captivated the audience by proudly taking the stage, dancing and waving.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
The Day

Westerly gallery holds annual all members show

Diversity describes the beauty of October with its panoply of natural colors. It is a season of joy, harvest and celebration, a perfect time for the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly to celebrate its diverse membership with the Oct. 1 opening of “Creating Joy - The Annual All Members Show.”
WESTERLY, RI
wevv.com

Wesselman Woods Cancels Annual 'Wandering Owl' Event Over COVID-19

Another Tri-State event is off until at least next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wesselman Woods says it's calling off its upcoming Wandering Owl Twilight Tasting event due to safety concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus. According to Wesselman Woods, the annual beer, wine, and food tasting celebration will now...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy