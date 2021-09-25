Catatonk Valley Wood Carvers to hold 30th Annual Show

September 25, 2021 from 4:00 to 10:00 PM, Charles Krug Winery, Napa Valley. Mustache Harbor to “Soft Rock” the Napa Valley to feed the hungry. September 20, 2021, Napa Valley, CA – The 29th Annual Hands Across the Valley will take place this Saturday, September 25, from 4 to 10pm at the historic Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena, Napa Valley. In addition to the walk around tasting featuring noted Napa Valley chefs, restaurateurs and winemakers, and the silent and live auctions, the event features dancing under the stars with the classic soft-rock sounds from one of the Bay Area’s most sought after party bands, Mustache Harbor. Hands Across the Valley VIP Sponsor tickets also offer a VIP Dinner provided by Chef Elaine Bell. The 2021 event is hosted by KTVU Sports Director Mark Ibanez and other surprise celebrity guests, and Ibanez will be leading the live auction team, raising paddles and money to feed the hungry.

