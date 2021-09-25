Catatonk Valley Wood Carvers to hold 30th Annual Show
The Catatonk Valley Wood Carvers are at it again. After having to put a hold on their Fall Festival Show last year due to COVID, these award-winning carvers have continued to spend hours perfecting their craft, and are ready to show it off this year. Case in point is their new special raffle, a barnyard full of animals, a barn, tractor, and Mr. and Mrs. Farmer. These hand-carved, hand-painted barnyard items have been lovingly designed and produced by local carvers.
