CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plymouth, MA

Plymouth - a look back: Sept. 25

Wicked Local
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Plymouth Appeals Board approved a proposed plan for a 96-unit condominium building on the four-acre Puritan Mills property on North Park Avenue, according to the Sept.23, 1971, Old Colony Memorial. The Puritan Mills had become a fire hazard and Selectman William Barrett said the old mill building was an eyesore. At the Appeals Board meeting, Barrett and abutter Guy Brigida said police had routed more than 40 hippies out of the building.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Halifax, MA
Plymouth, MA
Government
City
Plymouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Duxbury, MA
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#New Cars#Puritan#Motor Vehicle Registry
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy