Plymouth - a look back: Sept. 25

The Plymouth Appeals Board approved a proposed plan for a 96-unit condominium building on the four-acre Puritan Mills property on North Park Avenue, according to the Sept.23, 1971, Old Colony Memorial. The Puritan Mills had become a fire hazard and Selectman William Barrett said the old mill building was an eyesore. At the Appeals Board meeting, Barrett and abutter Guy Brigida said police had routed more than 40 hippies out of the building.