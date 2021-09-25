Weather Forecast For Hailey

HAILEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



