Weather Forecast For Hailey
HAILEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
