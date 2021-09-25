Weather Forecast For La Grange
LA GRANGE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
