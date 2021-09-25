Saturday rain in West. Branch meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(WEST. BRANCH, MI) Saturday is set to be rainy in West. Branch, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Branch:

Saturday, September 25 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 26 Isolated rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, September 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 68 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.