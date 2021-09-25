Daily Weather Forecast For Chinle
CHINLE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Sunday, September 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, September 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
