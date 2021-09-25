Pearsall Weather Forecast

PEARSALL, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, September 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 94 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.