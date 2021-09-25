4-Day Weather Forecast For Medina
MEDINA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 26
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 68 °F, low 57 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 27
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
