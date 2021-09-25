Daily Weather Forecast For Grants

GRANTS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 47 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, September 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 72 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, September 27 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.