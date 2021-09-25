CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Grants

Grants Journal
 8 days ago

GRANTS, NM - Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Grants Journal

Grants, NM
