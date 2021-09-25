Daily Weather Forecast For Grants
GRANTS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 47 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, September 27
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0