Weather Forecast For Tuba City
TUBA CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, September 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, September 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
