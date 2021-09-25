Guymon Daily Weather Forecast
GUYMON, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, September 27
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 57 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
