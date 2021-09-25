Camp Verde Weather Forecast
CAMP VERDE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 26
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0