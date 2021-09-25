Pagosa Springs Weather Forecast

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 26 Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, September 27 Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 70 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



