CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashland, WI

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Ashland

Ashland Daily
Ashland Daily
 8 days ago

(ASHLAND, WI.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Ashland Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ashland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0c7niGPu00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Kodak (TN) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Kodak

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kodak: Sunday, October 3: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight; Monday, October 4: Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of
KODAK, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, WI
Chowchilla (CA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Chowchilla

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Chowchilla: Sunday, October 3: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 4: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 5: Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 6: Partly
CHOWCHILLA, CA
Rockwood (TN) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Rockwood

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rockwood: Sunday, October 3: Light Rain; Monday, October 4: Chance of light rain then patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, October 5: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, October 6: Showers And Thunderstorms;
ROCKWOOD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey Day#Nws
Ashland Daily

Ashland Daily

Ashland, WI
42
Followers
248
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ashland Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy