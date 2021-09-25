3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Ashland

(ASHLAND, WI.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Ashland Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ashland:

Saturday, September 25 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, September 26 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, September 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 74 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 mph



