Trinidad Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TRINIDAD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Sunday, September 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, September 27
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
