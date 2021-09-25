4-Day Weather Forecast For Key Largo
KEY LARGO, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 78 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 86 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
