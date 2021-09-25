Medford Daily Weather Forecast
MEDFORD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, September 26
Partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0