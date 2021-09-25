Colville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

COLVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Sunday, September 26 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 75 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Monday, September 27 Light Rain Likely High 68 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 61 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



