Colville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COLVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, September 26
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Monday, September 27
Light Rain Likely
- High 68 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 61 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
