4-Day Weather Forecast For Mendota

Mendota News Flash
 8 days ago

MENDOTA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0c7ni4uR00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

