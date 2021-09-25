Madras Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MADRAS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Sunday, September 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight High 79 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 26 mph



Monday, September 27 Light Rain Likely High 68 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.