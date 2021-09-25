Madras Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MADRAS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Monday, September 27
Light Rain Likely
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0