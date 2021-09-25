CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dead Fury plays like a greatest hits of zombie shooters

Digital Trends
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you took Days Gone and distilled the game down to it’s most exciting parts, you would have something resembling Dead Fury. I had the chance to check out the narrative-driven zombie shooter at PAX West earlier this month, and I found a game seeking to take the best elements of the genre’s greatest titles while trimming away the excess. It’s still a long ways off, with a scheduled 2023 release date, but it’s looking like a strong action game for those who just want to blast waves of undead hordes away.

