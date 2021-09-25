Salyersville Daily Weather Forecast
SALYERSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 26
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, September 27
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
