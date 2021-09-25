Daily Weather Forecast For Waimea
WAIMEA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, September 26
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, September 27
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- 12 mph wind
