Waimea, HI

Daily Weather Forecast For Waimea

Waimea Journal
 8 days ago

WAIMEA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0c7nhtR600

  • Saturday, September 25

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

