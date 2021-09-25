Craig Daily Weather Forecast
CRAIG, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 32 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
